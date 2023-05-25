Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.34

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.34 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.82). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 12,371,392 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBOX. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.43) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.15).

The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,058.82%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,540.67). Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

