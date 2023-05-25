Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.67). 189,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 759,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The company has a market cap of £155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,350.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Paul Smith bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($18,998.76). 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

