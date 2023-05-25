TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Steven M. Chaouki Sells 951 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.54. 24,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. American Trust lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 75.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,662,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716,005 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 43.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74,843 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

