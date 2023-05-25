Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.30. Transocean shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 1,987,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Transocean by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

