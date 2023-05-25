Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $68.64 and last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 671095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,105 shares of company stock worth $773,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

