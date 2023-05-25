Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the April 30th total of 294,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,195,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Todos Medical Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of TOMDF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,417,170. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $954,540.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.02.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on the development of novel blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, and the distribution of comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening. It is also involved in the activities of breast cancer test, such as TM-B1 and TM-B2.

