Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. 133,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,848. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 57.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

