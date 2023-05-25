Tlwm Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tlwm cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,858,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,091,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.73 and its 200 day moving average is $309.96. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

