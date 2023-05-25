Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 10,643 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
