Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.81. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 10,643 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

