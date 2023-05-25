Timothy Stonehocker Sells 3,368 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,034,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,711.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

