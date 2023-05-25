Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Trading Up 10.5%

Timberline Resources Co. (CVE:TBR – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 159,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 73,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Timberline Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation explores, evaluates, acquires, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 18,464 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

Further Reading

