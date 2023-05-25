Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 30,162 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,488,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,397,386.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 0.9 %

TLYS stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 41.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

