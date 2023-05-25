Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.30. 28,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 183,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,018,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.