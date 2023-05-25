Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.30. 28,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 183,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Thermon Group Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $755.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
