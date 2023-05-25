The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Nelson Peltz Sells 529,417 Shares of Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.