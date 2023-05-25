The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.