The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.