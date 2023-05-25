The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Up 377.8% in May

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 377.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTLPO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

