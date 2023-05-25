The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kroger worth $42,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 733,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

