The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $611,776.41 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,253,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,259,064.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.

Shares of HHC opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $14,153,000.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

