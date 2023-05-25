The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Buys $611,776.41 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,253,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,259,064.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,832,623.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,996.00.
Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of HHC opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,698,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $14,153,000.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.