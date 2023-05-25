The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO David A. Burwick Sells 1,644 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $327.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.85. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after buying an additional 151,393 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

