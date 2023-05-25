The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.7851 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

