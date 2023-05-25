Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $234.90 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Terra has a total market cap of $234.90 million and $25.49 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003149 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 274,002,336 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

