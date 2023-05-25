Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading Down 21.6%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 21.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 169,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 355,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,304.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Richard Ginn sold 64,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $81,887.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $107,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Foster sold 27,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $35,016.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,304.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.