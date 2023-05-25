TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Up 6.6%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 21,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 63,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

TDH Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TDH by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TDH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TDH during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. It operates through the Petfood Sales and Restaurant Business segments. The Petfood Sales segment includes sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks, and wet canned pet foods in overseas markets, domestic markets, and by e-commerce.

