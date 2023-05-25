T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.00, but opened at $136.43. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $136.79, with a volume of 1,746,496 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.26.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

