SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

