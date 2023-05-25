Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 66.2% in May

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 30th total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 200.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

BIOVF remained flat at $22.43 during trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It operates through the Haematology, Immunology, and Specialty Care segments. The Haemotology segment focuses on haemophilia medicines Elocta and Alprolix. The immunology segment offers treatment for serious, disabling, and life-threatening diseases.

