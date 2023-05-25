Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.85

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.85 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.44). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45), with a volume of 111,831 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.82. The company has a market capitalization of £89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,233.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Bundred sold 58,647 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £19,939.98 ($24,800.97). 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.