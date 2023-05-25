SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
Featured Articles
