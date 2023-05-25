SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

