Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Sumitomo Pharma has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

