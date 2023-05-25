Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. Sumitomo Pharma has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.67.
