StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 590,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 64.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 116.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

