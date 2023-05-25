StockNews.com Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Sell

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 590,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $14.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
