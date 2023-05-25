StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

