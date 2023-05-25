StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

