StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.38. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
