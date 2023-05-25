StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of IHT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
