StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

