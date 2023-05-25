StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.