StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,582,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 771,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

