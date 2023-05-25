Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $176.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.