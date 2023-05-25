Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,539. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.43.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

