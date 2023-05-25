Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $116.84.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $688,000. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

