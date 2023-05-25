SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.26. 4,214,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

