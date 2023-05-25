SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 721,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 431,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $878,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.