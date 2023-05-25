Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.95. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 774 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

