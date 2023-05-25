Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Insider Katie Gvazdinskas Sells 5,903 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SOVO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,886. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOVO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

