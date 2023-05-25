Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Acquires 15,681 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 1,148,750 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 734,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.