South32’s (S32) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of LON:S32 traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 206 ($2.56). The company had a trading volume of 648,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,836. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 193.20 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.69).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.