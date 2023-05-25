Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Ernest D. Haynes III Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $12,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 28,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.