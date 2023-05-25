Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €33.34 ($36.24) and last traded at €33.60 ($36.52). Approximately 136,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.86 ($36.80).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.75.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

