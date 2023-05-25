Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52. 5,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Snail in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.
