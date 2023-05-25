Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52. 5,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Snail in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Snail Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

About Snail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

