SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Director Alana Beard Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alana Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00.

SmartRent Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartRent by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.