SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, SmartFi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $18,165.50 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

