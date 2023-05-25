Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Position Cut by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number accounts for 0.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 805,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 438,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,499. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $50.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $408.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sleep Number

In other Sleep Number news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $226,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

